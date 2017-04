The Verge reports: “The House of Representatives has passed a bill that would make the Register of Copyright a presidentially appointed position, instead of a part of the Library of Congress. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), will now move to the Senate, where it’s being put forward by Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND). It’s hard to archive modern media when you’re banned from ‘copying’ it, which is necessary to do just about anything with a digital work.”

Read more