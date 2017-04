Hypebot reports: “Instagram’s meteoric growth to 700 million users has been fueled in large part by Stories and other innovations copied from Snapchat. Instagram Stories users passed 200 million last month – 20% more than Snapchat. Instagram is now also more than twice the size of Twitter. Facebook include WhatsApp and Messenger at 1.2 billion users each and Facebook itself at 1.8 billion.”

