Facebook will let video creators make money when people pirate their videos

Recode reports: “Facebook is giving video creators a chance to make some money when others on the network pirate their content without permission. Facebook first rolled out what it calls ‘Rights Manager’ a year ago so that video creators could use video matching software to automatically detect when their video was ripped off and re-posted. It’s the same kind of technology that YouTube offers, called Content ID, to protect video creators. Now Facebook has a third option: Make some money. The company says it will let video owners generate revenue from mid-roll ads that run during their pirated video.”

