How Netflix plans to tackle China

Venture Beat reports: “Netflix’s growth over the past 15 months has been impressive to watch. Its arrival on the global scene last January with 130 new markets was swiftly followed by a massive $1 billion financing initiative for new content, a much-requested offline mode, and another $1 billion financing initiative earlier this week to spearhead its push to dominate the video-streaming market globally. Netflix is now gearing up to hit 100 million subscribers in 2017, but there remains one huge elephant in the room in terms of its international aspirations: China.”