Home Featured Top Slider NBCUniversal Marketing Machine Starts Its Engine for 2018 Olympics

NBCUniversal Marketing Machine Starts Its Engine for 2018 Olympics

By
Staff Report
-
44
0
SHARE
Logo via AxG on Wikipedia under the Creative Commons License

Variety reports: “Though this is not the actual Olympics, think of what NBCUniversal and the U.S. Olympic Committee have assembled here as a decathlon of a different kind: a gauntlet of 20 different promotional shoots primarily intended to service the vast array of programs and platforms where these athletes will be featured long before the torch is lit in order to light a fire under consumers to tune in next year. To get a sense of how broad an audience NBCU is seeking to attract, consider the wide range of photos and video being collected.”

Read more

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR