The Verge reports: “Out of nowhere, Nintendo has announced another 3DS hardware revision: the New 2DS XL. As the name suggests, this takes features from the New 3DS, like the C-stick, Amiibo-compatible NFC reader, and extra processing power, while removing the display’s 3D functionality. But the design is nothing like the wedge-shaped original 2DS — it’s a traditional DS-style clamshell. And, while the screens are the same size found in the 3DS XL, the 2DS XL appears to be smaller and sleeker.”
Nintendo announces New 2DS XL for $149.99