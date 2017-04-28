Sony Film Unit Swings to $720 Million Full-Year Loss

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Sony Corp.’s film unit recorded a full fiscal-year operating loss of $720 million (￥80.5 billion) as the box-office underperformance of key titles and an impairment charge took their toll, the company said Friday. The bottom line was also affected by such flops as The Magnificent Seven and Ghostbusters, though Sony scored relative successes with Passengers and Sausage Party. The previous year’s figures were boosted by Spectre, which brought in more than $880 million at the global box office.”

