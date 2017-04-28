Super Mario Run nearing 150m downloads

Forbes reports: “The poster child for Nintendo’s move into mobile is still gaining momentum, according to comments from the platform holder’s most recent earnings call. GameSpot reports that president Tatsumi Kimishima says Super Mario Run ‘will soon reach 150m downloads’ – a marked improvement on the 78m downloads reported back in January. However, this previous figure came at a time when the game was only available to iOS users. It has since been released on Android, which no doubt accounts for much of the 72m downloads achieved in the last four months.”

