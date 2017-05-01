Home deals Twitter Pacts With Bloomberg for 24-Hour News Channel

Twitter Pacts With Bloomberg for 24-Hour News Channel

By
Staff Report
-
41
0
Photo via Anthony Quintano on Flickr under the Creative Commons License

Variety reports: “Twitter is treading into territory staked out by the likes of CNN and Fox News: The social player has teamed with Bloomberg Media to launch a 24-hour news channel in the fall of 2017. Bloomberg Media and Twitter will tout the partnership at their respective Digital Content NewFronts presentations Monday. The Twitter news channel will cater to “an intelligent audience around the globe” that will have a broader focus than the existing Bloomberg TV network, Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith told the Wall Street Journal, which reported the deal on Sunday.”

