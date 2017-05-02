Disney Sets More Family-Friendly Path for Maker Studios

Variety reports: “Maker Studios was once a sprawling agglomeration of some 60,000 YouTube channels. Now Disney, which has owned Maker since 2014, has dramatically pared back the unit’s focus — aiming to better align a roster of under 1,000 Maker creators with Disney’s family-safe brand and corporate objectives. The Mouse House on Tuesday announced the Disney Digital Network, which rolls up all of the company’s digital-first content businesses under one roof, including Maker, which had previously operated fairly independently.”

Read more