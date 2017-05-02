Minecraft: Education Edition is getting a Code Builder tool to help teach coding skills

The Verge reports: “Microsoft announced a new code-builder addition to Minecraft: Education Edition, meant to help students learn coding skills through the popular game. The tool, which enters beta today for teachers and students at qualifying schools, allows players to use learn-to-code tools like MakeCode, Scratch, and Tynker to interact with the game. In-game, the coding is represented by an actual helper robot that players will be able to code commands into.”

