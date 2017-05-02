Venture Beat reports: “Skillz is taking mobile esports to a new milestone, as it is announcing today that its revenue run rate has doubled in the past eight months to more than $100 million. The San Francisco startup provides a platform to turn any mobile game on iOS and Android into a game you can play with friends or strangers for cash, prizes, or points. And it enables esports tournaments for games that integrate the Skillz platform.”
Skillz hits $100 million revenue run rate with mobile esports platform