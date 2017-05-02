SoundExchange Q1 Collections Dip Thanks To Pandora Direct Deals

Hypebot reports: “Digital radio performing rights organization SoundExchange has reported its first down quarter, thanks to new Pandora direct deals with rights holders. Collections were $161.9 million in 2017, compared to $189.3 million in the same quarter last year.Royalties were sent to more than 32,000 payees in Q1, a 26% increase over Q1 2016. 10,000 new artists and rights owners joined the PRO in Q1, a 46% increase over the number of registrations in Q1 2016.”

