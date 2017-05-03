Refinery29 Sets Projects With Willow Smith, Zosia Mamet, Rashida Jones, Evan Rachel Wood, More

Deadline Hollywood reports: “Refinery29, the digital media company aimed at young women, unveiled a slate of new programming at its NewFronts presentation Wednesday in New York. With the theme “Our Party Is Women,” the company announced projects with Willow Smith, Zosia Mamet, Rashida Jones, Chloe x Halle, Evan Rachel Wood and her band Rebel and a Basketcase, and Sasheer Zamata. Genres for the new programming for 2017 will range from comedy to music, style and beauty, to global social issues.”

