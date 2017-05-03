‘World of Warcraft’ community’s Running of the Gnomes charity race is now Blizzard-official

Mashable reports: “Each year, untold numbers of pink-haired gnomes gather for one day in World of Warcraft to make a heroic trek through snowy hills, murloc-filled forests, and perilous jungles all in the name of charity. This year, Blizzard is making it an official in-game event. The Running of the Gnomes — a community-run race that raises awareness and money for breast cancer treatment — has been going since 2010.”

