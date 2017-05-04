LiveXLive Secures Streaming Rights to Hangout Music Festival

Variety reports: “Premium live-streaming network LiveXLive has secured exclusive streaming rights for the Hangout Music Festival for the next three years. The partnership kicks off at this year’s festival, taking place May 19 through May 21 in Gulf Shores, Ala. LiveXLive will handle production of both the in-house video and the live stream, with bonus programming via LiveXLive and its affiliate partner platforms. LiveXLive will also retain VOD and rebroadcasting rights from the festival.”

