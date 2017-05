The Verge reports: “After retiring its elephants from its touring show, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced in January that it would be shutting down in May. The circus’s final show will take place later this month in Uniondale, New York, but the company has announced that it will broadcast the entire performance on Facebook Live. The final performance is set for May 21st at 7PM ET, at the Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.”

