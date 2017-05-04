Twitter’s TV App Goes Live on Roku

Variety reports: “Roku is next up on the list of devices getting access to ’s TV app: U.S.-based owners of Roku TVs and Roku streaming boxes and sticks now have access to Twitter’s Roku channel through the company’s channel store, and can then tune in to live streams from Twitter and Periscope. The new app, which doesn’t require a Twitter log-in, lets users watch live video streams and browse the Twitter timeline. The implementation is similar to Twitter’s apps on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Xbox One, which all launched over the past few months.”

