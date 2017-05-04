Viacom Beats Earnings Estimates, Takes $280M in Restructuring, Programming Charges

Billboard reports: “Viacom on Thursday reported better-than-expected adjusted fiscal second-quarter earnings and unveiled restructuring and programming charges in its media networks unit worth $280 million as it continues to rebuild its business. The entertainment conglomerate, led by CEO Bob Bakish and controlled by the Redstone family, reported adjusted earnings of $317 million, or 79 cents per share, compared with 76 cents in the year-ago period. Wall Street had on average forecast 59 cents per share. Including the charges, net earnings fell 60 percent to $121 million, or 30 cents.”

