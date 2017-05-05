A Snapchat patent application would map the world in an augmented reality database

The Verge reports: “A Snapchat patent application shows off one idea for displaying smoother augmented reality images while using less processing power: build a giant image database, detect where a user is looking, and insert digital objects that you’ve pre-placed to look good. The application, published yesterday but filed in late 2015, could apply to either a phone-based app or to augmented reality glasses. In the process it covers, Snapchat would first pinpoint a user’s approximate location with GPS or a similar system.”

