Amazon’s Twitch wants to stream some ‘choose your own adventure’ TV shows

Recode reports: “Amazon paid $1 billion for Twitch almost three years ago because it had a big audience of people who love to watch — and talk about — other people playing video games. Now Twitch is thinking that same audience may want to watch and talk about something a little more polished, like traditional TV. Or at least stuff that looks like traditional TV, but is delivered over the internet. Twitch wants to stream original programming, according to COO Kevin Lin, but with a catch: It wants to stream TV shows that are actually written and produced along the way with input from Twitch’s viewers.”

