Oculus is closing its VR film studio

The Verge reports: “Oculus is closing Story Studio, the in-house virtual reality film studio known for producing the Emmy Award-winning short Henry alongside other pieces. In a statement, Oculus VP of content Jason Rubin explained that the Facebook-owned company was shifting its focus to funding outside creators, putting $50 million toward artists making non-gaming “experiential” VR. Oculus will also provide resources like tutorials, development best practices, and networking opportunities.”

