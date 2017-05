Mashable reports: “Spotify is getting in on QR codes with a new way to share music. The streaming service recently added ‘Spotify Codes’ into its app. The featureĀ is described as ‘a unique code for everything on Spotify’ in a pop-up about the experience. Spotify users can find codes for each song and then someone else can choose to scan the code on their friend’s phone and instantly open the song, artist page or playlist on their own phone. ”

