The interesting numbers in Activision Blizzard earnings

Venture Beat reports: “Activision Blizzard beat analysts expectations for both revenues and earnings on Thursday. But the big video game company also reported some figures that should be interesting for those following the game industry. The company said it was raising its guidance for the full year outlook. Digital revenues were $1.4 billion of the total $1.7 billion in total revenue for the Santa Monica, Calif.-based company. The PC accounted for $566 million of Activision Blizzard’s revenue. Consoles were $615 million, and mobile and ancillary were $475 million.”

