YouTube announces new shows from Ellen Degeneres, Kevin Hart, Katy Perry and more

Tech Crunch reports: “YouTube wrapped up tonight’s BrandCast event for advertisers by announcing seven new shows. Some of them come from YouTube stars like Rhett and Link, who are creating a longform expansion of Good Mythical Morning, and The Slow Mo Guys, who are launching something called The Super Slow Show. The other shows feature stars from beyond YouTube. There’s Ellen’s Show Me More Show, a twice-weekly behind-the-scenes program from Ellen Degeneres; Kevin Hart: What The Fit, a fitness show starring the eponymous comedian; I Am: Demi Lovato, which shows the process of writing and recording Lovato’s new album; a Katy Perry Live Special; and Best.Cover.Ever., produced by Ryan Seacrest and hosted by Ludacris, where fans from around the world can compete to duet with their favorite musicians.”

Read more