Publishers Quarterly: Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ Dominates, Sony/ATV Stays On Top

Billboard reports: “In a first quarter defined by continuity, Sony/ATV Music Publishing extended its market share lead for the 19th straight period, having kept the top spot since it became a shareholder in — and took over administration for — EMI Music Publishing in the third quarter of 2012. And for the second successive period, the top three music publishers — Sony/ATV, Warner/Chappell Music and Universal Music Publishing Group, respectively — all own a stake in the top song, Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Shape of You,’ as does BMG.”

Read more