Amazon to host series of live music gigs for Prime members in the U.K. and livestream them globally

Venture Beat reports: “Amazon is expanding into hosting live events and kicking off with a series of live music gigs across London. The move comes two years after the internet giant first began selling tickets for live shows in the U.K., an initiative that has yet to be rolled out to any other markets. With Prime Live Events, Amazon is taking things a step further by organizing gigs from major artists from around the world who will play in small venues across the U.K. capital.”

