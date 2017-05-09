Grammys Return To New York City In 2018

Hypebot reports: “The Grammy’s are moving from LA back to New York City and Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. Madison Square Garden played host to the Grammy Awards last in 2003, when the Recording Academy celebrated its 45th anniversary. Since then they’ve been held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. To announce the show’s return to New York, The Recording Academy worked with director Spike Lee on a video, titled ‘NY Stories,’ featuring New York artists sharing New York musical stories.”

