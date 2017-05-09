Harry Styles ‘Behind the Album’ Documentary Gets Release Date on Apple Music

Variety reports: “Just three days after the release of his self-titled debut studio album on May 12, Harry Styles will give viewers a glimpse of how it all came together with the release of a new documentary titled ‘Harry Styles: Behind the Music.’ Released exclusively on Apple Music on May 15, the new documentary will feature behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the album, which Styles recorded in Jamaica, Los Angeles, and London.”

