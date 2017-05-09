Hey Look, The New ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Game Just Leaked

Forbes reports: “The next Assassin’s Creed game is called Assassin’s Creed Origins and it takes place at the very beginning, when the Assassins were first crawling from the sea to walk on two legs. The new game is set in ancient Egypt, and is being developed by the team behind Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, one of my personal favorites in the video game franchise. Eurogamer reports that its sources at Ubisoft have confirmed that the leak is real.”

Read more