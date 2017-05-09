Zynga partners with USC to support diversity and inclusive game production

Venture Beat reports: “Social mobile game publisher Zynga has made a big gift to the University of Southern California to promote the study of social mobile games, inclusive game production, and advancing diversity in the industry. The gift was announced jointly by Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga and Tracy Fullerton, chair of the USC School of Cinematic Arts’ Interactive Media & Games Division and director of USC Games. The gift funds three years of class curriculum and an event series of panels and lectures on inclusivity and diversity in the video game industry.”

