Mashable Reveals New Vertical Video Product, Crackle Partnership

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Vertical video is going to be a focus for Mashable. The digital publisher on Thursday unveiled a new video product called Mashable Reels designed specifically for the way most people hold their mobile phones. With a look and feel very similar to the Stories feature that Snapchat popularized, which allows people to swipe through different videos and text graphics, Reels will allow Mashable to create interactive videos around different topics. The product is launching with Sprint and McDonalds signed on as partners for videos that focus on Mars, Wonder Woman and Game of Thrones.”

Read more