Bravo Adds Five Digital Series to Online Slate

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Bravo is staying on brand with its new slate of digital series. The cable network has greenlit five new short-form web series that build off its schedule of housewives, million dollar homes and celebrity news. Among its new series is The Upgrade, a series about luxury travel that will live on Bravo’s Jet Set site, and a series called Bake Amends about saying ‘I’m sorry’ in the form of an apology cake. The projects come on the heels of a month in which the Bravo website reached a high of 27.6 million visits and 13.5 million unique visitors.”

