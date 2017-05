The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Jay Z and Live Nation are continuing their long-standing touring partnership with a new 10-year deal that will cover worldwide touring, with Live Nation as producer and promoter. While financial details were not revealed in Thursday’s announcement, sources tell Billboard the deal is worth $200 million. Last month, Billboard reported that Live Nation and Jay had a new deal in place, as their initial 10-year agreement signed in 2008 was nearing its conclusion.”

