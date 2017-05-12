Reported $20m franchise fee is putting esports teams off Overwatch

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Blizzard has dismissed reports of the high price of its Overwatch League, framing them as ‘unverified and wildly ranging rumours’ borne from ‘enthusiasm’ for Overwatch as an eSport. In a statement issued to Gamespot, Blizzard emphasised its commitment to building a sustainable eSports ecosystem around Overwatch that is ‘accessible’ to a wide audience. The report, courtesy of ESPN, indicates that several sources have cited a $20 million franchise fee for the city-specific official Overwatch teams required for participation in the OWL, with that cost rising even higher for more desirable slots in major cities such as New York.”

