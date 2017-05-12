Spotify Creates Shareable Playlist Poems Just in Time For Mother’s Day

Hypebot reports: “There are already more than 8 million playlists devoted to Mom’s on Spotify. But just in time for Sunday’s Mother’s Day, Spotify has created playlist poems to share with Mom. Each sOng title spells out a Message. Back to those 8 million playlists already on Spotify, top songs with ‘mom,’ ‘mama’ and ‘mother’ in the title include ‘Mama Said’ by Lukas Graham, ‘Dear Mama‘ by 2Pac, ‘Mom‘ by Meghan Trainor, ‘A Song for Mama‘ by Boyz II Men and ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!‘ by Justin Timberlake.”

Read more