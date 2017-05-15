Sega wants to revitalize its ‘dormant IPs’ while focusing more on PC

Venture Beat reports: “For the first time in many years, Sega seems like it has a strong vision for how it wants to approach the gaming industry. And it is now openly explaining what that vision means. In a presentation to investors, Sega revealed its ‘Road to 2020’ mission statement. The company detailed a future where it revitalizes dormant properties (IP), expands its existing gaming brands, and builds new IPs — especially for the PC market in North America and Europe.”

