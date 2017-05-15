Home Featured Top Slider Sega wants to revitalize its ‘dormant IPs’ while focusing more on PC

Sega wants to revitalize its ‘dormant IPs’ while focusing more on PC

Logo via Tkgd2007 on Wikimedia Commons under the Creative Commons License

Venture Beat reports: “For the first time in many years, Sega seems like it has a strong vision for how it wants to approach the gaming industry. And it is now openly explaining what that vision means. In a presentation to investors, Sega revealed its ‘Road to 2020’ mission statement. The company detailed a future where it revitalizes dormant properties (IP), expands its existing gaming brands, and builds new IPs — especially for the PC market in North America and Europe.”

