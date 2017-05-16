Facebook fined for violating French digital privacy regulations

Venture Beat reports: “In a sign of the ongoing tension between European privacy officials and Facebook, the social network was today fined $166,000 in France over changes to its terms and conditions that were announced in 2014. The fine is modest for a company of Facebook’s size. But France’s Commission Nationale de l’informatique, or CNIL, noted that France is just one of several European states that have been probing the impact of those changes.”

