Hackers May Have Stolen Unreleased Disney Movie, CEO Bob Iger Tells Staff

Variety reports: “Disney CEO Bob Iger had a bit of a bombshell revelation for his staff during a company town hall Monday: Hackers claim to have stolen a copy of an unreleased Disney movie, and are now threatening to release it. Iger made no mention of the title in question, but said that hackers are asking for a large bitcoin payment to keep the film under wraps. They have threatened to release the entire title in five minute snippets, and may follow up on that threat — because Iger vowed Monday that Disney wasn’t going to pay.”

