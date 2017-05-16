Hollywood is getting its own hometown esports team

Mashable reports: “The iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood is preparing to host esports events and tournaments in partnership with an esports team organization. That means Los Angeles will have a new hometown team: The Hollywood Hammers. The partnership between the TCL Chinese Theatre and esports organization Hammers Esports is called Hollywood Esports. They’ll organize and run esports events at the Chinese Theatre as well as manage the Hollywood Hammers players competing in Overwatch, Clash Royale, and Vainglory.”

