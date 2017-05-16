Pandora Looking to Sell Ticketfly: Report

Billboard reports: “Pandora is said to be shopping for a buyer of Ticketfly, the online ticketing service it acquired less than two years ago for nearly half a billion dollars. According to Bloomberg, a sale of its ticketing unit is seen as a backup plan in case attempts to find a buyer for the entire company — a possibility revealed last week — do not pan out. Last week, Pandora reported that revenue for its ticketing service was $27.8 million in the first quarter, a 25 percent year-over-year increase.”

Read more