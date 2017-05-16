Sorry, Snapchat, Instagram now has fun face filters, too

Recode reports: “It was only a matter of time.Instagram, Facebook’s most powerful weapon in its battle to destroy Snapchat, is rolling out another popular Snapchat-like feature on Tuesday: Face filters, the augmented-reality camera features that let users turn themselves into dogs or zombies or tacos when taking a selfie. But now it’s adding filters to Instagram, which is a big deal because Instagram is Facebook’s best chance to slow Snap’s momentum.”

Read more