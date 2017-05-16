Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone Returns to Work on Company Culture

Variety reports: “ co-founder Biz Stone is rejoining the company six years after leaving it, Stone announced with a blog post Tuesday. ‘My top focus will be to guide the company culture, that energy, that feeling,’ Stone wrote. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey confirmed the hire with a tweet: ‘Excited to have Biz’s energy and heart back at Twitter’. It’s unclear what exactly Stone will be doing at Twitter, or what his job title will be — a company representative declined to comment on specifics when contacted by Variety — but investors apparently didn’t care, sending Twitter’s stock up 2% upon hearing the news.”

