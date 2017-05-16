ZeniMax is suing Samsung after winning its case against Oculus

The Verge reports: “Games company ZeniMax, which successfully sued Facebook-owned Oculus for $500 million earlier this year, has filed a new lawsuit over Samsung’s Gear VR headset. The suit alleges that Samsung knowingly profited from Oculus technology that was first developed at ZeniMax, then misappropriated by Oculus executive John Carmack. ZeniMax’s basic argument is that Samsung would have been aware of the lawsuit against Oculus, which was filed during the initial development of the Gear VR.”

Read more