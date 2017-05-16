Home deals ZeniMax is suing Samsung after winning its case against Oculus

ZeniMax is suing Samsung after winning its case against Oculus

By
Staff Report
-
40
0
SHARE
Photos via http://www.flickr.com/people/pestoverde/ on Wikipedia under the Creative Commons License

The Verge reports: “Games company ZeniMax, which successfully sued Facebook-owned Oculus for $500 million earlier this year, has filed a new lawsuit over Samsung’s Gear VR headset. The suit alleges that Samsung knowingly profited from Oculus technology that was first developed at ZeniMax, then misappropriated by Oculus executive John Carmack. ZeniMax’s basic argument is that Samsung would have been aware of the lawsuit against Oculus, which was filed during the initial development of the Gear VR.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR