Daydream VR support is coming to Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ this summer

Tech Crunch reports: “Onstage at Google I/O, VR Head Clay Bavor announced that Daydream support for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be coming this summer. Last year, when Google announced that Samsung would be a partner on Daydream, many expectedly guessed that the upcoming Galaxy S8 would add Daydream support in addition to its support for its own Gear VR platform. Today, the company announced that Daydream support will be coming to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ this summer.”

