The Hollywood Reporter reports: “HTC Vive and Lenovo are developing stand-alone virtual reality headsets for the Google Daydream platform. What that means is that the headset would operate¬†without a mobile phone or PC to power them. The companies are also using ‘Worldsense’ positional tracking technology. The current HTC Vive, like other high-end VR systems such as Oculus Rift, requires a PC and is generally priced at $500 and up.”

