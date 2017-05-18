Patreon Expects to Pay Creators $150 Million in 2017

Variety reports: “Patreon, the membership services company for podcasters, YouTubers, musicians and other online creatives, announced this week that it is on track to pay out over $150 million to its publishers this year alone. This comes after Patreon announced in January that it had paid out a total of $100 million since its launch in 2014. That growth stands in stark contrast to the common doom-and-gloom stories about falling ad revenue for online creators, said Patreon founder and CEO Jack Conte.”

