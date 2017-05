The Verge reports: “Selena Gomez released a new song called ‘Bad Liar‘ today, which, if you keep up with those kinds of things, you might already know about. What you might not know is that there’s also a new video for the song, and you can only watch it one particular way: vertically, on a smartphone, exclusively on Spotify. Another thing: you won’t find the ‘Bad Liar’ video if you just mosey over to Gomez’s Spotify page.”

Read more