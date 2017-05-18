Verizon Leads $15 Million Investment in Digital Media Firm Brit + Co

Variety reports: “Digital media company Brit + Co, founded by entrepreneur Brit Morin, announced $15 million in new funding led by Verizon Ventures. The investment round brings the female-focused media company’s total funding to $45 million.According to the company, it put the new funding toward advertising, online classes, and merchandising initiatives. Brit + Co also plans to expand editorial coverage into new verticals and media formats, with a focus on video.”

Read more