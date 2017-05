You’ll soon be able to have YouTube viewing parties in VR

Mashable reports: “VR is often slammed for being an isolating experience, but companies like Facebook and Google are making strides to make it more social. At Google I/O, Google previewed an upcoming YouTube VR feature for Daydream 2.0 (also called Euphrates) that’ll let you and your friends watch YouTube videos in VR and then have discussions about them.┬áThe feature, which YouTube’s Erin Teague calls a ‘co-watching experience,’ will let users essentially have conversations via what appears to be digital avatars that float on a dock in the middle of the screen.”

